Focus Features to Re-Release Edgar Wright’s SHAUN OF THE DEAD for 20th Anniversary in Dolby Cinema at AMC

Focus Features announced today the exciting return of Edgar Wright’s cult classic horror-comedy Shaun of the Dead to theaters across the US in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary. Beginning August 29th at 7PM, Shaun of the Dead will be re-released exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres screens for a limited engagement.

The beloved zombie movie will be fully remastered with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time ever, promising audiences the chance to experience Shaun of the Dead like never before. In addition to the remastered visuals and sound, Focus Features has released an exclusive film poster that will adorn theaters nationwide along with an all-new 20th anniversary trailer.

Shaun of the Dead first graced movie screens in 2004, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon and solidifying its place in the annals of horror-comedy history. The film, directed by Edgar Wright and co-written by Wright and Simon Pegg, who also stars alongside Nick Frost, has since amassed a dedicated following who have eagerly awaited its return to the big screen. Universal Pictures International will re-release Shaun of the Dead in cinemas in the UK and Ireland beginning on September 27th, where the film will also be available in Dolby Cinema and Dolby Atmos. Check local listings for participating Dolby Cinema at AMC locations and showtimes.

“Twenty years ago, the worldwide release of Shaun of the Dead changed my life forever. Its reception since then has continued to be incredible, largely due to the passionate fans who have championed it with cricket bats aloft. Now, as we celebrate its bloody 20th anniversary with a brand-new Dolby Atmos and Vision remastered version, I’m beyond excited for everyone to experience it once again on the big screen—the way it was always meant to be seen: large, loud, and with quite a lot of red on it,” shared Edgar Wright.