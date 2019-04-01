Fox Theatres Plans Major Expansion: Fox Berkshire adding four screens with 400 heated recliners

PRESS RELEASE —

Wyomissing, PA – April 1, 2019: Wyomissing, PA-based Fox Theatres announced today that Fox Berkshire, the eight-screen luxury movie theater located on Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing, is finalizing plans for a 10,000 square foot expansion, highlighted by the addition of four auditoriums and 400 more heated recliners. Construction is scheduled to begin June 2019.

Since re-acquiring the theater five years ago, ticket sales have more than tripled in response to the continuous upgrades. “Fox Berkshire is the premier movie theater in the Reading market,” said Donald Fox, President of Fox Theatres, “with sold out shows most weekends. We have added luxury heated recliners, a premium large format “FTX” screen (a giant curved screen spanning wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling), Fox Kitchen & Bar and the Fox Patio. Our next phase of growth is to expand from eight to twelve luxury auditoriums to better meet demand. We are in the process of obtaining approvals and expect to be open by late spring 2020.”

“There is nothing like the shared experience of watching a movie on a big screen in a darkened theater” said Mr. Fox. “The expansion of Fox Berkshire, with twelve luxury recliner auditoriums, will offer area moviegoers a complete and unrivaled entertainment experience.”