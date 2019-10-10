Bond and Disney Sequels Dominate Social Media

Last week marked a busy time of trailers and film news with Frozen II, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, and No Time To Die, all which managed to land in the top five of chatter generators across our tracked services, leading the pack.
Fresh off its massive performance thanks to a new trailer a couple weeks ago, Frozen II got a huge boost again last week due to releases of new music. With the huge success of songs such as “Let It Go” from the original, many fans are eagerly anticipating the soundtrack for its sequel, a fact shown in social media numbers.
In its last week on the charts before its theatrical release, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil didn’t disappoint. The Disney sequel finished first or second on each chart and had the most posts of any film as its marketing campaign went into overdrive.
No Time To Die has been doing well in recent months thanks to a slow drip of information. This past week, its first poster was enough of a draw that the Bond film had one of its best weeks to date. With its first trailer looming in the coming weeks, it’s poised for a dominant performance. The film’s official pages are also following the Star Wars model (or vice versa) of mixing nostalgic posts from past James Bond films with information about No Time To Die.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Retweets
|Birds Of Prey
|N/A
|13
|172,503
|66,356
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|2,702
|46
|98,171
|25,641
|No Time To Die
|4,699
|15
|93,901
|25,051
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|6,042
|21
|54,205
|6,995
|Frozen II
|2,336
|4
|42,967
|16,176
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|Birds Of Prey
|1-Oct
|8.7
|Frozen II
|30-Sep
|8.0
|Frozen II
|30-Sep
|7.7
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Birds Of Prey led on Twitter in terms of post likes. with an impressive 172,503. It also led in post retweets with 66,356. The impetus for the chatter was its first trailer, which also gave it the largest single post on the week with a Power rating of 8.7. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil occupied the second spot on the week with 98,171 likes from 46 tweets, the most of any film (even those already released) tracked on the week.
|Film
|New Page Likes
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Shares
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|9,506
|14
|115,862
|14,658
|Frozen II
|3,112
|5
|98,975
|23,616
|The King’s Man
|5,340
|6
|70,718
|32,703
|Bad Boys For Life
|3,893
|3
|52,600
|5,482
|No Time To Die
|11,056
|7
|51,628
|11,757
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|The King’s Man
|30-Sep
|8.3
|Frozen II
|30-Sep
|8.0
|Birds Of Prey
|1-Oct
|7.8
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil led all films for the second week in a row with 115,862 likes from 14 posts. The King’s Man was propelled by a new trailer, which saw it secure the top single post on the week and the most post shares with 32,703.
|Film
|New Followers
|Posts
|Post Likes
|Post Comments
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|34,765
|7
|901,029
|3,516
|Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
|21,902
|20
|399,563
|2,787
|No Time To Die
|13,478
|9
|358,547
|3,624
|The King’s Man
|5,224
|6
|327,206
|3,488
|Frozen II
|13,274
|4
|281,926
|3,207
Top 3 Posts:
|Movie
|Date
|Power*
|The King’s Man
|30-Sep
|9.0
|Frozen II
|30-Sep
|8.8
|Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
|2-Oct
|8.8
|* Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker led all films in post likes on Instagram over the week with 901,029. No Time To Die had the most comments on the week with 3,624. The King’s Man had another strong performance on Instagram, where it also secured the top single post on the week with a power rating of 9.0. The only tracked service where it didn’t chart was Twitter, where it was sixth on the week in terms of likes and had the fifth largest single tweet, just narrowly missing the charts in both cases.
