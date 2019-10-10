Bond and Disney Sequels Dominate Social Media

Last week marked a busy time of trailers and film news with Frozen II, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, and No Time To Die, all which managed to land in the top five of chatter generators across our tracked services, leading the pack.

Fresh off its massive performance thanks to a new trailer a couple weeks ago, Frozen II got a huge boost again last week due to releases of new music. With the huge success of songs such as “Let It Go” from the original, many fans are eagerly anticipating the soundtrack for its sequel, a fact shown in social media numbers.

In its last week on the charts before its theatrical release, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil didn’t disappoint. The Disney sequel finished first or second on each chart and had the most posts of any film as its marketing campaign went into overdrive.

No Time To Die has been doing well in recent months thanks to a slow drip of information. This past week, its first poster was enough of a draw that the Bond film had one of its best weeks to date. With its first trailer looming in the coming weeks, it’s poised for a dominant performance. The film’s official pages are also following the Star Wars model (or vice versa) of mixing nostalgic posts from past James Bond films with information about No Time To Die.

Twitter

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Retweets Birds Of Prey N/A 13 172,503 66,356 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 2,702 46 98,171 25,641 No Time To Die 4,699 15 93,901 25,051 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 6,042 21 54,205 6,995 Frozen II 2,336 4 42,967 16,176

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* Birds Of Prey 1-Oct 8.7 Frozen II 30-Sep 8.0 Frozen II 30-Sep 7.7 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Birds Of Prey led on Twitter in terms of post likes. with an impressive 172,503. It also led in post retweets with 66,356. The impetus for the chatter was its first trailer, which also gave it the largest single post on the week with a Power rating of 8.7. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil occupied the second spot on the week with 98,171 likes from 46 tweets, the most of any film (even those already released) tracked on the week.

Facebook

Film New Page Likes Posts Post Likes Post Shares Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 9,506 14 115,862 14,658 Frozen II 3,112 5 98,975 23,616 The King’s Man 5,340 6 70,718 32,703 Bad Boys For Life 3,893 3 52,600 5,482 No Time To Die 11,056 7 51,628 11,757

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* The King’s Man 30-Sep 8.3 Frozen II 30-Sep 8.0 Birds Of Prey 1-Oct 7.8 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil led all films for the second week in a row with 115,862 likes from 14 posts. The King’s Man was propelled by a new trailer, which saw it secure the top single post on the week and the most post shares with 32,703.

Instagram

Film New Followers Posts Post Likes Post Comments Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 34,765 7 901,029 3,516 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 21,902 20 399,563 2,787 No Time To Die 13,478 9 358,547 3,624 The King’s Man 5,224 6 327,206 3,488 Frozen II 13,274 4 281,926 3,207

Top 3 Posts:

Movie Date Power* The King’s Man 30-Sep 9.0 Frozen II 30-Sep 8.8 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 2-Oct 8.8 * Calculated by Likes + Shares + Comments

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker led all films in post likes on Instagram over the week with 901,029. No Time To Die had the most comments on the week with 3,624. The King’s Man had another strong performance on Instagram, where it also secured the top single post on the week with a power rating of 9.0. The only tracked service where it didn’t chart was Twitter, where it was sixth on the week in terms of likes and had the fifth largest single tweet, just narrowly missing the charts in both cases.