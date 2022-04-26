GDC SR-1000 Adds Built-in Cinema Audio Processor

The SR-1000 with built-in cinema audio processor provides an integrated solution for cinematic audio playback, embedding 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound processing without requiring an external cinema processor.

“Since its launch in 2018, we have continually added robust features to the SR-1000 IMB, including the capability of the highest frame rate playback. With the SR-1000’s scalable and future-proof design, we are committed to adding more innovative features to this platform,” said Pranay Kumar, chief technology officer of GDC Technology Limited. “By adding a built-in cinema audio processor, we now offer the cinema industry the most robust media solution available.”