GDC Technology and DTS Sign Agreement to Deliver DTS:X IAB Solutions

Images Courtesy of GDC/DTS

PRESS RELEASE

Hong Kong, August 31, 2021 — GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’), a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, and DTS®, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), announced today that they signed a landmark agreement to deliver DTS:X IAB solutions. The IAB solution is designed to fully support SMPTE’s immersive audio bitstream (IAB) standard ST 2098-2.

“Our collaborative work with DTS has never been interrupted over these years, not even during the pandemic. The engineers at GDC and DTS diligently develop the best immersive audio solutions to the exhibitors. And GDC is committed to deliver DTS:X IAB through its family of cinema servers” said Mr. Pranay Kumar, CTO of GDC Technology Limited.

“DTS is proud to work with long-time collaborator, GDC, and our content and exhibitor partners to add Immersive Audio Bitstream (IAB) to the DTS:X ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to rollout IAB to DTS:X theatres worldwide,” said Loren Nielsen, Vice President Content & Strategy, Xperi Corporation.

Upgrade of DTS:X media servers to DTS:X IAB

As a part of the process to rollout DTS:X IAB, exhibitors have the option to upgrade GDC’s current DTS:X media servers to DTS:X IAB designed to fully support SMPTE’s immersive audio bitstream (IAB) standard ST 2098-2. At CinemaCon 2021, GDC has showcased the built-in 24-channel DTS:X IAB solutions.