GDC Technology Showcase at CinemaCon 2022 to Include SR-1000 IMB with Built-in Cinema Audio Processor

GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’) will launch the company’s latest products at CinemaCon 2022 next week.

GDC will showcase its new SR-1000 media server, with audio capable of rendering up to 32-channels of DTS:X immersive audio that supports SMPTE’s ST 2098-2 immersive audio bitstream (IAB) standard.

Continuing to build on the launch of the Espedeo Supra-5000 RGB Plus Laser Phosphor Cinema Projector, GDC has added new features such as offering various built-in options for a 5.1 / 7.1 / 15.1 cinema audio processor and a DTS:XTM decoder that supports the IAB standard.

The Supra-5000 now offers the capability to reproduce a listening experience designed for 5.1 and 7.1 PCM uncompressed surround sound functionality. With the Supra-5000 featuring DTS:X with IAB support, the object-based audio technology provides a 360-degree audio experience.

Additionally, GDC will showcase recent developments to enhance its enterprise software solutions:

“Throughout our history, GDC’s mission is to continually enhance the moviegoing experience by collaborating and working together with our customers to develop cinema technology solutions that are relevant to them,” GDC Technology Limited’s founder, chairman, and CEO Man-Nang Chong said in a press release.

“Our goal is to deliver on the customers’ demands for higher degree of cinema automation in order to reduce operating expenses and improve quality of presentation,” Chong continued. “We cannot think of a better venue to demonstrate our latest products than CinemaCon.”

GDC is sponsoring CinemaCon’s ADMIT ONE registration packet for delegates and cosponsoring the International Day Breakfast on Monday, April 25, starting at 8 A.M. in the Palace Ballrooms l and ll, Emperors Level.

Also on Monday, April 25, GDC will host an invitation-only special event for its dealer network from 5:30 A.M. to 7 A.M.

During the trade show hours, GDC will showcase its new products and stage a live demonstration of its Supra-5000 laser projector with CineCache 2 terabyte built-in memory storage and built-in cinema audio processor to playback DTS:X IAB content.

GDC will also demonstrate its new SR-1000 IMB that renders up to 32-channels of DTS:X IAB content.

Visit GDC at Milano Suite 2 at CinemaCon 2022 from April 25 to 28 at Caesars Palace. Interested delegates can contact GDC to arrange an individual meeting with a sales consultant at us-sales@gdc-tech.com.