German Cinema Operators Organize Free School Screenings of SCHINDLER’S LIST

German cinema operators Anja and Meinolf Thies and Lutz Nennmann have initiated a month-long re-screening of Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List for schools in their six cinemas. After a registration phase of several weeks for interested schools, the morning screenings began on January 7th. The aim is to make the film accessible free of charge to as many pupils aged 12 and up and teachers as possible on mornings until the Easter vacations.

The three cinema operators with movie theaters in Lünen, Solingen, Düren, Osnabrück, Kamp-Lintfort and Bergen auf Rügen will forgo any income, as the catering units in the cinemas will also remain closed during the events. However, a supply of drinks for all visitors during the three-and-a-half-hour cinema stay is guaranteed by the distribution of free mineral water. According to the operators, a sponsor has been found for the 20,000 bottles of water required. For this project, the operators are working together with Universal Pictures International Germany GmbH, which brought Schindler’s List to cinemas in 1994. The film depicts the unimaginable scale and immeasurable tragedy of the Holocaust, telling the true story of the factory owner Oskar Schindler, who saved the lives of over 1,100 Jews.

Meinolf Thies adds, “Around 17,000 pupils and teachers have so far registered to attend the performances, which we will be holding until the start of the Easter vacation. The schools actually come from the areas surrounding our cinema locations and there is still the opportunity to register–even at short notice. The more pupils see Schindler’s List, the fewer of them will vote the wrong way in a few years’ time or very soon! Or talk to their parents–the next German elections will take place 23rd February.”

Lutz Nennmann says, “If those responsible for teaching this subject in schools continue to ignore life and the here and now of reality with such negligence, then this failure could have devastating consequences for the future of all generations.”

Anja Thies shared, “We know from teachers that they have prepared the pupils well for this particularly intense visit to the cinema and that the topic is covered in detail in class before and after the movie. That was exactly what we were hoping for, among other things! The response from the teachers has been overwhelming and there is a lot of gratitude for this opportunity, which is also free for all booked classes.”

In response to the free screenings, there has also been hate speech across various online networks. “I deliberately don’t want to call them social! The internet is the medium of cowards. You don’t need a name or a face. That’s how a few misguided heads sound, which–unfortunately–didn’t surprise us,” adds Nennmann.

Meinolf Thies reported, “Pupils can always be seen briefly in the foyer during the film screenings when it’s too much to take in and they need a short break or some fresh air. You can see a lot of tears. The young people are moved and shocked!” “This movie belongs on the curriculum!,” adds Anja Thies.

The cinema operators quoted the statement of a theater management assistant at one of the cinemas, who is currently experiencing the reactions up close, “The intention of wanting to set an example of not forgetting with this project is taking its course…”

Registrations for the free school screenings, which will be offered until the start of the Easter vacations, are still possible at any time for the cinemas Cineworld Lünen, Das Lumen Filmtheater Solingen, Das Lumen Filmtheater Düren, Hall of Fame Osnabrück, Hall of Fame Kamp-Lintfort, UC-Kino Bergen auf Rügen.