Germany’s Cineplex Replaces Marketing Platform With Showtime Analytics

Image courtesy: Cineplex (Germany) + Showtime Analytics

Showtime Analytics have announced an agreement with existing customer Cineplex (Germany) to replace their email marketing and customer analytics platform.

Not to be confused with the Canadian cinema chain of the same name, Cineplex is a German cinema co-op with 26 family businesses comprising more than 90 cinemas.

Cineplex already uses Showtime Analytics’ Showtime Insights platform, a real-time operational analysis tool combining ticketing, concessions, occupancy, and staffing data. Cineplex first signed up with Showtime in 2018, as their first customer in the German market.

Showtime Engage is a customer and marketing analytics platform built specifically for the cinema industry, allowing cinema operators to conduct behavioral data analysis, tailored and personalized marketing communications, and tracking results through audience analytics.

“With the easy-to-use Showtime tools, our cinema operators are able to target the right customer segment via push notification or email campaigns,” Cineplex’s Digital Director Thomas Limmer said in a press release.“

“Cineplex are a true leader in their vision and strategy,” Showtime Analytics CEO Richie Power added. “Working so closely with them to bring their customer data to life in such a meaningful way for their unique business model, and tying together an end-to-end customer analysis and engagement platform for them, has been a project our team has thoroughly enjoyed working on.”