Germany’s Cinecittà Installs Christie RGB Pure Laser Projectors

Christie has announced that Cinecittà, Germany’s largest multiplex, recently installed 12 RGB pure laser projectors, with plans for more to follow. ECCO Cine Supply & Service supplied and installed the projectors.

Cinecittà opened in 1995 in the heart of Nuremberg’s old town. The multiplex, which has 24 screens, is built largely underground and includes a movie merchandise store, restaurants, and café bars, which are also open to the public. The multiplex is owned by the Weber family.

“Technology plays a major role in the visitor experience,” explains exhibitor Wolfram Weber. “A movie should be presented in the best possible way so that all facets can be seen and heard. Watching a film on the big screen with the best possible picture and sound and hearing the audience’s reaction is very different to sitting in front of a screen at home. You are simply more involved in the action in the cinema. A quote by Franz Kafka from the early days of cinema still applies today: ‘Went to cinema. Cried’.”

“We have been supporting Cinecittà for many years. In addition to Christie RGB pure laser projection, we have installed Christie Vive audio in the Cinecittà’s Cinemagnum auditorium. It’s really nice for us to see Cinecittà and its guests enjoy the technical quality of the new projection systems,” said Thomas Rüttgers, the managing director of ECCO Cine Supply & Service.

In addition to the installation of more laser projectors, Cinecittà has plans to convert more auditoriums to deluxe screens. Wolfram Weber added, “We currently have five deluxe screens, but the concept has been very well received by audiences and we still see room for improvement.”