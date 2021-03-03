GIANTS OF EXHIBITION 2021

After five consecutive years of more than $11 billion in revenue at the domestic box office, the exhibition market came to a violent halt in March 2020. The biggest crisis in the industry’s history wasn’t brought about by familiar threats like home entertainment or piracy; instead, it was a global pandemic, of a scale not seen in at least a century, that plunged exhibition into the sort of existential crisis it had managed to avoid for generations. A promising start to the year sputtered to an alarming $2.25 billion in ticket sales, an 80 percent year-over-year drop.

While there remains to be a full accounting of the long-term damage caused by the pandemic’s economic disruption, changes to the traditional theatrical exclusivity model have already been felt at circuits across the nation. Yet despite the myriad challenges that exhibition faced in 2020, the industry rallied to persevere. Concession stands opened at theaters that were otherwise closed nationwide, pop-up drive-ins helped keep moviegoing alive during the summer months, and gift card drives provided a small respite for cinemas waiting to reopen.

The reopening effort was fractured and presented its own challenges. After closing in March, major markets like New York City and Los Angeles never came back online, while other locations went through a series of openings and lockdowns with little to no warning for the business community. Those cinemas that could open were limited by a scarcity of new releases from major studios.

With the odds stacked against them, exhibitors have been strikingly resilient, despite the mounting woes of 2020. This year’s Giants of Exhibition ranking stands as a testament to the industry’s flexibility and resolve.