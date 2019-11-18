Gift Subscriptions, Group Seating Now Available for AMC Stubs A-List

AMC Theatres (CNW Group/Cineplex)

You might want to rethink that gift card this holiday season. AMC Theatres has announced that gift subscriptions are now available for its popular Stubs A-List subscription program.

A-List gift memberships are available for purchase at AMCTheatres.com or through the exhibitor’s mobile app. They are available as pre-paid 3, 6, and 12-month plans. Gift memberships will not begin until the recipient activates the membership.

The circuit also announced the launch of A-List Entourage, which will allow multiple patrons to secure tickets through the same reservation. The new feature is meant to facilitate group outings to the movies among subscribers.

“When A-List launched in the summer of 2018, the response was overwhelmingly positive, and during the last year as the program has increased in popularity to more than 900,000 members, we’ve seen monthly movie-goers become weekly movie-goers. But success is never final, and we continue to look for ways to make A-List even better for our members,” said Stephen Colanero, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, AMC, in a press release. “The addition of A-List Entourage addresses one of the biggest pieces of actionable feedback we receive about A-List, which is that members want the ability to get tickets together in a single reservation, which no other major moviegoing subscription in the world offers. The early results of A-List Entourage are demonstrating its appeal to our guests who regularly attend movies with friends and family, increasing the frequency of their movie-going.”

Stubs A-List has been a success program for AMC, which now boasts over 900 thousand members to its subscription plan. According to AMC CEO Adam Aron during the circuit’s Q3 earnings call, A-List currently represents 16% of the AMC’s domestic admissions.