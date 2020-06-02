Golden Link Teams With Variety – the Children’s Charity on New Initiative to Help Disadvantaged Children

In-cinema merchandise manufacturer Golden Link has teamed up with Variety – the Children’s Charity on a new initiative to help disadvantaged children, it was announced Tuesday (June 2). Under the agreement, Golden Link will donate 10 percent of proceeds from sales of a new line of masks, sanitizer holders and other safety products it developed exclusively for cinemas when they re-open to the organization.

Variety – the Children’s Charity serves the needs of disadvantaged children by delivering life-saving medical equipment, services and healthcare; vital equipment and services for mobility, independence and social inclusion; and crucial communications equipment and services to individual children and children’s health organizations.

“At Golden Link, we have been looking for an opportunity to increase our participation with charities through our work with cinemas.” Said Golden Link president Jeff Waaland in a statement. “With the current situation, this seemed like the perfect time to take action. Not only are these masks providing protection, but each one sold will help less fortunate children.”

Added Variety – the Children’s Charity president Nancy Klueter, “We are excited to work with Golden Link, etc. Given our history of working closely with the movie industry, this is a perfect fit and an excellent opportunity to raise awareness and funds to help children.”

“This partnership with Golden Link provides the kind of support that is needed in these unprecedented changing times,” added Variety – the Children’s Charity executive director Erica Mangham. “We appreciate their commitment to Variety, as we continue to further our mission and help disadvantaged children worldwide.”