Golden Link Acquires Vision Media Concessions Business

In-cinema promotional merchandise company Golden Link announced today that it has acquired all assets of Vision Media/Cinema Scene Marketing’s theater concessions business, marking an expansion of its North America and global operations.

As stated in a press release announcing the acquisition, the deal gives both Golden Link and Vision Media/Cinema Scene Marketing “a boost in North America and across the globe, as the industry rallies from the impact of Covid-19 on the movie business. Additionally, it opens the doors to more innovative solutions within the in-cinema concessions and merchandising market.

“We are excited to have Cinema Scene and its key team members join the Golden Link family,” said Golden Link president Jeff Waaland in a statement. “Our business relationship with Cinema Scene has developed into such a natural flow that sharing the same roof will lead us to that ‘happily ever after’ story that you are used to seeing when you are in the movie business!”

“Cinema Scene is thrilled to join the Golden Link family…” added Neely Schiefelbein, VP of Sales of Cinema Scene. “We’ve worked side by side for over a decade, and Golden Link has always been our go-to partner to represent us with our premium concession items. Becoming a part of Golden Link is a great step in the evolution of our business, as we will strengthen each other in the North American Market.”