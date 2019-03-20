‘Gone with the Wind’ Sets New Record for Fathom Events

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER, CO – March 20, 2019: Classic film presentations that give audiences the opportunity to see cinematic favorites commercial-free on the big screen have generated $5.53 million since the beginning of the year, event cinema company Fathom Events reported today.



The results were led by the 80th anniversary of Gone with the Wind, which grossed

$2.23 million in just six nationwide screenings across four dates, setting a record as the highest-grossing classic film for Fathom Events and the event cinema industry. The previous record was set in January by Fathom and another Warner Bros. milestone from 1939, The Wizard of Oz.



Fathom Events’ slate of classic films has helped drive a record start to the year for the event cinema company as a whole, despite an overall softness at the domestic box office. Also adding to the classic film totals for Fathom were re-releases of My Fair Lady and Dirty Dancing in February.



“Just a few months into 2019, our classic film vertical has far exceeded our expectations and driven phenomenal results, proving that audiences really love experiencing these magical movies on the big screen,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of studio relations. “This category is an integral and exciting part of our strategy for long-term growth.”



Both The Wizard of Oz and My Fair Lady were presented as part of Fathom Events’ yearlong “TCM Big Screen Classics” series, in partnership with Turner Classic Movies. The series continues with To Kill a Mockingbird in March; the Oscar-winning epic Ben-Hur in April; and two separate presentations in May: influential western True Grit and 1989’s Steel Magnolias.



Additionally, in March and April, Fathom Events and Sony Pictures are teaming up to present The Karate Kid for the film’s 35th anniversary.