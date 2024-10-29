GQT Movies Partners with GDC and CES Plus to Upgrade Content Playback and Sound

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology America (GDC) announced today it has signed an agreement with GQT Movies (formerly Goodrich Quality Theaters) to provide digital cinema media servers and cinema audio processors. The agreement involves the replacement of legacy media servers with 49 units of GDC SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Blocks with built-in solid-state Storage CineCache 2TB and 47 units of AIB-3000 16-Channel Cinema Audio Processors at GQT and VIP Cinemas locations. The installation will be facilitated by Miami-based CES+, which will also provide services for the installation of the equipment.

Goodrich Quality Theaters opened its first theater in 1930 and since reopening as GQT Movies, the company has continued to invest in picture and sound technology innovations. This agreement provides GQT with digital cinema media servers designed for near-zero maintenance, ensuring GQT’s guests an uninterrupted motion picture experience. In addition, GQT will be one of the first cinema circuits to install GDC’s AIB-3000 cinema audio processor which works with all major DCI servers featuring DTS Surround with enhanced bass management.

“GQT Movies’ mission is to provide a quality experience through value, cleanliness, and customer service,” said Jake McSparin, the vice president of theater operations. “We rely on partners such as GDC to provide the most innovative and reliable products to deliver the best possible moviegoing experience. After evaluation, it was easy to select GDC products.”

“GQT Movies is a modern-day example of how to run a cinema circuit,” said Paul Marcot, the vice president of sales for North America for GDC. “We are honored to work with one of the most innovative cinema circuits in the country. By selecting GDC for their content playback and audio, GQT will always have the latest technology to help them achieve their mission of offering the best entertainment experience in the communities they serve.”