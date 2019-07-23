Grand Cinema Sunshine Installs GDC Future-Proof Cinema Automation 2.0 System

PRESS RELEASE

HONG KONG, July 23, 2019 — GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’), a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today that Grand Cinema Sunshine is the first cinema owned by Sasaki Kogyo Co. Ltd. to deploy the innovative Cinema Automation 2.0 (CA2.0) and SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block™ with CineCache™ designed to fully automate workflow in a cinema multiplex while offering movie-goers much more content with an advanced central media server capable of storing, managing and streaming thousands of movies.

The Grand Cinema Sunshine, Sasaki’s 14th project comprises of 12 screens when opened on July 19. The cinema has 2,443 seats, all-RGB laser projection and is located on the 4th through 14th floors in the Q Plaza Ikebukuro building. Auditorium 5 and 6 feature a premium experience, named BESTIA, for its delivery of the BEST Immersive Audiovisual. Two DTS:X immersive sound systems from GDC are also installed in the BESTIA auditoriums. The complex also features Japan’s first 4DX with ScreenX technology in Auditorium 4.

“Sasaki Kogyo is committed to always installing the most innovative technologies that benefit our movie goers. GDC’s Cinema Automation and its latest media servers were selected for its unprecedented cinema automation and high-quality media servers,” said Mr. Shinichi Sasaki, CEO of Sasaki Kogyo Co. Ltd.

“CA2.0 and SR-1000 were developed from our 20-year knowledge of digital cinema and constantly working with our industry partners, such as Sasaki,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO for GDC Technology Limited. “The installation of our newest products at Grand Cinema Sunshine provides them with technology ahead of its time, offering operational efficiency and flexibility with automation designed for today’s and tomorrow’s digital cinema world.”

CA2.0 incorporates the SCL Centralized Playback Server Series – an integrated centralized storage and playback system designed to streamline content management, and leverages machine intelligence to increase efficiency while dramatically reducing the need for human intervention. SCL series servers offer each auditorium access to a wide assortment of movies from a centralized server without the need of local storage attached to every media server. The SCL Centralized Playback Server stores, manages and streams hundreds of movie titles to all the auditoriums within a cinema multiplex. It is designed to meet exhibitors’ demand for an “online” content solution that enables them to maintain competitiveness in today’s market.

GDC media server family is the only solution currently available that supports all cinema display technologies at the highest specifications including 4k at 120fps. Besides, GDC media server is built with embedded power electronics used in medical and military applications, not to mention its near-zero maintenance and minimal total cost of ownership without the need of a local hard disk drive storage.