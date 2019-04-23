Harkins Theatres Announces Expansion to Arizona and Colorado

PRESS RELEASE

Scottsdale, AZ, April 23, 2019 – Harkins Theatres is proud to announce the company’s expansion plans in Arizona and Colorado with two new 12-screen multiplexes coming to Laveen, AZ and Northglenn, CO. Both new theatres will showcase the newest innovations in state-of-the-art digital projection and sound, the highest quality luxury amenities and elevated concessions offerings. With the addition of the new theatres, Harkins will operate 36 locations and 539 screens across five states. Founded in 1933, Harkins is the largest independently owned movie exhibitor in the country.

“There is nothing we love more than entertaining our guests,” says Dan Harkins, Owner and Executive Chairman of Harkins Theatres. “We are overjoyed when we have the opportunity to share our programs and amenities with new friends and look forward to becoming part of the Laveen and Northglenn communities.”

“We are proud to offer the best moviegoing experience possible, from our technology to our amenities to our concessions,” says Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “We are constantly looking for areas that could benefit from a new, state-of-the-art movie theatre and we’ve found the perfect locations in Laveen Village and Northglenn Marketplace. We are grateful for the community support we’ve received so far and look forward to building successful and long-lasting partnerships.”

The new theatres will feature Harkins’ latest innovations and amenities, including Harkins’ premium large format auditorium, the CINÉ1®. This auditorium will boast plush, leather reclining Ultimate Lounger™ seats, Dolby Atmos® 3D object-based sound across 150+ speakers and signature gold waterfall drapes that will open to unveil each performance. The CINÉ1® at Harkins Theatres is the perfect fusion of technology, style and showmanship, redefining the Ultimate Moviegoing™ experience.

Theatre highlights will include:

CINÉ1 ® Auditorium featuring Dolby Atmos ® 3D object-based sound

Auditorium featuring Dolby Atmos 3D object-based sound Harkins Ultimate Lounger™seats (plush, electric, leather reclining seats) in all auditoriums

Reserved seating in all auditoriums

Paperless, mobile ticketing

In-lobby bar featuring wine and beer, including local craft favorites

State-of-the-art laser projection and digital sound in all auditoriums

Wall-to-wall curved screens

Gourmet concession stand featuring an expanded dining menu of elevated offerings, including Harkins’ Big Screen Burger, Artisan Flatbreads and other house-made plates, in addition to traditional snack bar favorites

Groundbreaking dates have not yet been announced. Harkins anticipates opening both new theatres in 2020.

For more information, please visit Harkins.com.