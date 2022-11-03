Harkins Theatres Launches 2023 Loyalty Cup with $2 Refills

Courtesy of Harkins Theatres

Harkins Theatres has announced that their 2023 loyalty cup is available for purchase beginning today. The loyalty cup provides moviegoers with $2 soft drink refills at the movies through the end of 2023. Guests can purchase and use the cup at some of this year’s most anticipated films, such as Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

The collectible cup features a new look each year, with this year’s imaginative design celebrating ultimate moviegoing. Harkins’ 2023 loyalty cup retails for $7.75 each, which includes the first fill. The cup is available for purchase at all Harkins Theatres locations and online at Harkins.com/store.