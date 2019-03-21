Harkness Clarus XC Chosen as CinemaCon’s Official Screen for Sixth Year

Harkness Screens, the leading screen technology company, confirmed that its Clarus XC technology will be the screen of choice for 2D and 3D theatrical presentations during CinemaCon 2019, for the sixth successive year.



The show’s auditorium in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace will feature an 18.2m x 7.85m (71’ x 30.25’) Clarus XC 170 screen. Designed to work with all polarized 3D systems and noted for their speckle reduction properties, Clarus XC screens create visibly superior, deeper 3D content, Harkness says.



“We’re delighted to continue our long association with CinemaCon providing our Clarus XC technology for the sixth consecutive time to the Colosseum,” stated Richard Mitchell, VP of global marketing and commercial development at Harkness Screens. Each year the Colosseum transforms into one of the best cinema auditoriums in the world and we’re extremely honored that our premium 3D/2D screen technology continues to be recognized as the best in the industry for creating superior moviegoing experiences.”



At its core, Clarus XC technology features fourth-generation “d-smooth” coating technology which has specific properties more commonly seen in white screens. This technology, Harkness says, enables Clarus XC screens to benefit from significantly wide viewing angles, improved color and contrast and better light distribution compared to traditional 3D silver screens. The screen also features Harkness’ NanolastTM coating technology, which provides additional improvements in visual performance as well as added durability, and Harkness’ proprietary 4K Digital Perforation Pattern designed to improve sound transmission in the spoken range, reduce moiré effect often seen in 4K projection and increase light reflectivity.



In addition to the showcase Clarus XC screen, Harkness will also provide a number of Perlux HiWhite screens which will be on display in the Octavius Ballroom at Caesars Palace. Perlux HiWhite screens are billed as the whitest gain screens available, with ultra-wide viewing angles and superior uniformity, color and contrast. All Perlux HiWhite screens are natively laser-ready.



Cinemacon 2019 attendees can learn more about Harkness’ products by visiting booth #2203A (Augustus Ballroom) during the show.