Harkness Screens Launches Compact+ Screen Packaging

Image Courtesy of Harkness Screens

PRESS RELEASE

CINEMACON, LAS VEGAS, BOOTH #2201A, AUGUST 23RD 2021 — Harkness Screens the world’s leading screen technology company has announced the launch of its new Compact+ screen packaging.

The new Compact+ range of screens features Harkness’ latest innovation, Smart Flex technology, which meshes the coating with the PVC surface with far greater flexibility the result being a screen unlike any other foldable screen available today with reduced creasing and trusted optical performance.

“This has been a time of great upheaval for us all. But at Harkness, we’re committed to helping the cinema industry build back better and, in the process, reduce its carbon footprint. That’s why we developed the new Compact+ range of superior packaged screens, to provide a highly cost-effective option that reduces the cost of transportation and packaging waste,” explains Mark Ashcroft, CEO Harkness Screens.

Unlike other foldable screens currently available, Compact+ is not a compromise on quality or performance. And as the screen can be more compactly packaged and delivered by standard courier, it reduces shipping costs, with easier handling and greater efficiency, for cinema owners worldwide – with overall savings of up to 85%.

The innovative design of Compact+ screens also enables easier transportation of screens inside cinemas. Often screen installation in pre-existing cinemas with small lobbies or narrow theater entry points can prove problematic, particularly for large rolled screens. Compact+ screens in most cases removes the need to unpack a screen outside of the theater or punch holes through walls or even ceilings to move a screen to its desired location. Compact+ screens are designed to fit almost anywhere.

The Compact+ range is available incorporating Perlux HiWhite technology, the world’s premium projection surface for 2D and active 3D movies. With ultra-wide viewing angles, best-in-class uniformity and superior colour and contrast, it remains the industry’s leading white gain screen for lamp-based and laser projection. In early 2022, Compact+ will also incorporate a brand new polarized screen technology for 3D and 2D presentation.