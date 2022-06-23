Harkness Screens Unveils myHarkness Software Platform

Image Courtesy of Harkness Screens

Harkness Screens has launched ‘myHarkness’, a new software platform for screen specification and design. The myHarkness platform provides a cloud-based collaborative environment enabling users to work alone or together as a team in cinema screen design and specification.

Available on Windows, Android and iOS, myHarkness integrates software tools, myHarkness Calculator, Modeller, and Planner into a workflow enabling users to manage new build and refurbishment projects where screens are an important consideration.

The myHarkness Calculator calculates the capabilities of equipment choices and provides recommendations on projector, light source and screen choices based upon chosen screen size and maximum brightness levels for 2D and 3D. It also calculates theoretical operating costs and shows how screen choice might reduce these. The myHarkness Modeller allows users to visualize and optimize digital cinema scenarios in a virtual 3D environment reviewing presentation quality from every seat in the auditorium, helping to make informed decisions about room geometry, seating, screen, projection and 3D technology choices before installation. The myHarkness Planner assists in ensuring key construction design elements and the actual screen specified are correct prior to the project.

“myHarkness is the result of more than a decade of investment by Harkness into developing leading technology tools to support our global customers in driving better outcomes from their screen technology investments,” explains Mark Ashcroft, chief executive officer of Harkness Screens. “myHarkness builds on those tools creating a cloud-based collaborative platform that will revolutionize the Harkness customer experience bringing them closer to our products and our expertise,” he adds.

“Over the past ten years, our first-generation apps have become the de facto industry tools for screen design and specification. The myHarkness project has allowed us to re-build these tools from the ground up using the late technologies whilst encompassing all the feedback and ideas from our user community such as localization, so these truly are the tools that the cinema industry needs and wants. The myHarkness infrastructure provides us with a platform to develop a range of modules focused around education, commercial support and fulfillment that will provide our users and customers with a truly unique experience,” said Richard Mitchell, vice president of myHarkness.