Hollywood Esports Theaters to Incorporate Dolby Atmos Sound

PRESS RELEASE

Hollywood (April 16, 2019) – Hollywood Esports, with their unique MX4D Motion and Special Effects Esports Theatres, intends to go bigger and wilder with the inclusion of Dolby Atmos® in their design.

Hollywood Esports has already taken spectator esports to the extreme by enabling audiences to move and shake to game play on stage through their proprietary MX4D Esports Theatres. Based on MediaMation’s MX4D motion and special effects technology, the Hollywood Esports MX4D Theatres brings motion seats, wind, rain, fog, lightening and other special effects into the spectator experience. “When a tank blows up in a World of Tanks competition, the effects are so dynamic that the spectators go wild,” reports Robert Laity, CEO of Hollywood Esports. “With Dolby Atmos incorporated into our design, gamers and spectators will soon be able to enjoy immersive sound quality for select game titles. We plan to incorporate Dolby Atmos in the Hollywood Esports MX4D Theatre we are building in San Diego at the Theatre Box.

”Theatre Box will soon be the second location to feature the unique cinema design of Hollywood Esports, launched by TCL Chinese Theatres in partnership with MediaMation and Wilshire Consulting. The Hollywood Esports theatre will enable Theatre Box to convert an auditorium between “Cinema Mode” and “Esports Mode” in under an hour, allowing for the showing of MX4D films and hosting of esports tournaments and events. Both the MX4D films and esports events will enjoy Dolby Atmos as part of the experience. At 73,000 square feet, Theatre Box houses eight luxury dine-in TCL Chinese Theatres, Sugar Factory American Brasserie restaurant, Sugar Factory café retail and a gelato and chocolate lounge. Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Pitbull’s iLov305 rooftop bar will open in the second phase of Theatre Box.

“Gamers will soon be able to enjoy esports and gaming events at Hollywood Esports MX4D Theatres with superior sound quality powered by Dolby Atmos,” said Laity. “Together with Hollywood Esports and MediaMation, we are enabling a new way for gamers to immerse themselves into their favorite games,” said Mike Archer, Vice President of Worldwide Cinema Sales, Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby has been working closely with game publishers to incorporate Dolby Atmos into many top AAA games including Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Forza Horizon 4, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Overwatch. Dolby Atmos pulls you into the game with powerful, moving audio that sweeps all around and above you with amazing precision and realism. A leap forward from surround sound, it gives you a competitive edge with audio that heightens your sense of awareness and immerses you in a more intense gaming experience.

The first Hollywood Esports location opened at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in November 2017, with the launch of Wargaming’s World of Tanks North American Championship esports event. Through Hollywood Esports, TCL Chinese Theatre has hosted a series of tournaments, events and viewing parties including: the Arena of Valor World Cup 2018, Paladins Hollywood Esports Open, Clash Royale tournament series, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate weekly fight nights tournaments. Other events have included movie screening and esports tournaments in partnership with major Hollywood studios and most recently a college/high school Fortnite tournament with Club 42 and FaZe Clan.

“TCL Chinese Theatres has been an innovator in the cinema industry for more than 92 years and continues to expand into esports and appeal to an audience of moviegoers and gamers,” said Laity. “Hollywood Esports has built a loyal following of fans, players and spectators who attend weekly events,” said Elie Samaha, Chairman of TCL Chinese Theatres. “We have seen our theatre attract a crowd of more than 100 gaming enthusiasts coming to participate in events on weekday nights. It’s nice to see both fans, many of whom are driving more than 30 miles, attend our events to both spectate and play.”

“By developing and managing tournaments and events that are scalable across locations, we can create a network of MX4D Esports Theatres to engage in city rivalries that appeal to the gaming community,” said Laity. “The gaming and esports events are complementary to the MX4D motion and special effects film business as periods of lower demand for movies are perfect for hosting gaming and esports events to maximize attendance and revenue potential. The addition of Dolby Atmos to our Hollywood Esports Theatres will make the experience even wilder. We plan to add Dolby Atmos to our flagship location at the TCL Chinese Theatre and incorporate Dolby Atmos as part of all future locations we build.”