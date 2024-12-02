ICTA and CineAsia Announce Cinema XXI as the First Recipient of the APAC Achievement Award

Courtesy of ICTA

The International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) and CineAsia have announced that Cinema XXI, Indonesia’s leading cinema operator, has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the ICTA CineAsia APAC Achievement Award. The prestigious award celebrates outstanding showmanship and excellence in presentation technology within the APAC region.

The award will be officially presented during the session Fast Takes on the Future at CineAsia 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 11th, immediately following the panel discussion. Accepting the award on behalf of Cinema XXI will be Suryo Suherman, the president director of Cinema XXI.

With a diverse range of offerings, including IMAX theaters and their own premium brand, The Premiere, Cinema XXI provides audiences with cutting-edge audiovisual experiences. Their theaters feature advanced projection systems, immersive sound technologies, and luxurious seating.

Suryo Suherman, president director of Cinema XXI, expressed his gratitude for the honor, “On behalf of the entire Cinema XXI team, I would like to thank ICTA and CineAsia for this incredible recognition. This award reflects our continuous efforts to bring world-class cinema experiences to audiences across Indonesia. We remain committed to advancing innovation and delivering exceptional moments to moviegoers, and this award inspires us to aim even higher.”

Mark Mayfield, the president of ICTA, remarked, “Cinema XXI exemplifies the innovation, creativity, and commitment to excellence that the ICTA CineAsia APAC Achievement Award is designed to celebrate. Their dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and showmanship has not only transformed cinema in Indonesia but also serves as an inspiration to exhibitors worldwide. Congratulations to Suryo Suherman and his exceptional team.”

“We are delighted to honor Cinema XXI as the first recipient of this landmark award. Their leadership and vision in delivering top-tier cinema experiences make them a deserving winner. We look forward to celebrating their success at CineAsia 2024, where the global industry comes together to share ideas and recognize excellence,” added Andrew Sunshine, the president of Film Expo Group.