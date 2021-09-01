International Cinema Technology Association Announces Winners of 2021-22 EMEA Awards

The(Any)Thing Cinema (Image Courtesy of The(Any)Thing Cinema)

Today, the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) announced the 2021-22 winners of its ICTA EMEA Awards, which celebrate “technological leadership, design and innovation” in the cinema exhibition industry.

Winners of this year’s EMEA Awards include Cinemateket Oslo (Classic Cinema of the Year); Kinepolis Leidschendam/Westfield Mall of the Netherlands (New Build Cinema of the Year); Germany’s Filmpalast Kassel (Best Cinema Refurbishment of the Year); and The(Any)Thing Cinema in Wijk bij Duurstede, The Netherlands (Special Innovation Award).

The winners will be feted during ICTA’s annual awards and dinner reception on October 3 in Barcelona, just prior to the start of CineEurope. Convention attendees who wish like to participate can register at www.icta-web.com in the events section.

“ICTA’s European team is delighted to honor these outstanding European innovators, which in different ways illustrate that cinema exhibition continues to meet new audience tastes with ever more immersive, luxurious and personalized experiences,” said Jan Runge, ICTA’s European representative, in a statement. “This ability to embrace change contributes to the resilience of the European cinema sector and is a deciding factor for cinema’s comeback in these critical times. Huge congratulations to all involved.”

Added Frank Tees, ICTA’s President, “Congratulations to the outstanding teams of Cinemateket, Kinepolis, Fimpalast and The(Any)Thing Cinema for these much deserved awards. And a special thank you to ICTA’s International Board Directors Cathy Huis in ‘t Veld-Esser, Till Cussmann, Oliver Pasch and Jan Runge for their services in Europe and for organizing this highly recognized award.”

ICTA is a global network of professionals in the motion picture industry whose member companies manufacture, service and create equipment that goes into movie theatres.

Below are statements from the honorees and accompanying photos of the winning theaters:

“It is a great honour for Cinemateket – the Norwegian Film Institute to receive ICTA’s Classic Cinema of the Year Award. Over the years we have put much emphasis on perfecting the image and sound quality in our two theatres in Oslo, in order to create the best possible screening facilities for both classic and contemporary films. Analogue projection is a continued priority for us, and we have festivals dedicated to both silent films and 70mm epics. We also screen brand new films and host a number of industry events, so it is critical that our cinemas meet the demands of the industry as well as the expectations of the audience. The ICTA Classic Cinema of the Year Award is a wonderful acknowledgment of our efforts to create a high-quality cinema in Oslo, and we are a most grateful and humble recipient of this award.” – Jan Langlo, Head of Cinemateket, Norwegian Film Institute

Cinemateket Oslo (Image Courtesy of Cinemateket Oslo)

“In these challenging times, we are extremely proud of the new-builds we have opened in these past few months and especially of our flagship cinema in Leidschendam, that has everything moviegoers long for nowadays. This ICTA ‘New Build Cinema of the Year’ award is a great honor and it will motivate our teams even more to meet and exceed the expectations of all those committed to the big screen experience.” – Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis

Kinepolis Leidschendam/Westfield Mall of the Netherlands (Photo Credit: RijkinBeeld/Westfield Mall of the Netherlands)

“At Filmpalast we love and celebrate the big screen experience. Our newly refurbished flagship cinema in Kassel boosts the latest and most appealing cinema concepts and premium experiences and caters for increasingly diverse audience tastes. We are incredibly excited about our cinema and honored to receive ICTA’s EMEA Award for the Best Cinema Refurbishment 2021-2022.” – Juliane de Boer of Filmpalast Group

Filmpalast Kassel (Image Courtesy of Filmplast Kassel)

“Thank you to the ICTA and its members for bestowing us with the Special Innovation Award. It’s a big honor for the tiniest cinema in the world. We are extremely proud and thankful for opening our first concept location and are ready to take on the next one. Making cinema more personal and intimate with every new location we open.” – Thomas van de Weerd, Co-Founder and CEO of The(Any)Thing Cinema