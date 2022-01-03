IMAX Earned $638M in 2021, with Best Q4 Global Box Office Since 2017

IMAX Corporation has announced its 2021 year-end total as $638M, more than double its total for 2020.

With $277 million, IMAX Corporation also earned its sixth-highest global quarter total ever in Q4 2021, and its best Q4 specifically since 2017. Its Q4 2021 was also up +15 percent over Q4 2019, the last true pre-pandemic quarter.

The top five films for IMAX in Q4 were Spider-Man: No Way Home with $83.1M, Dune with $43.9M, No Time to Die with $43.7M, China’s The Battle at Lake Changjin with $31.6M, and Eternals with $25.2M.

“IMAX has always delivered a unique, unmatched experience to moviegoers, and we are seeing that differentiation crystal clear in our industry-leading box office results,” IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said in a company press release. “With our diversifying slate of global blockbusters and more releases than ever filmed for IMAX, we head into a strong 2022 slate with great momentum.”