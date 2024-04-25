IMAX and CineNOVA Launch Partnership with Four New IMAX Locations Across Turkey

Image courtesy: IMAX

CineNOVA and IMAX have announced a new partnership to install four IMAX with Laser systems in Turkey. This agreement is the first collaboration between the two companies and will bring the first-ever IMAX with Laser systems to the country. The deal will bring the IMAX experience to several key cities across Turkey, including Istanbul and Ankara, with installation for two of the locations scheduled to commence in 2024, and the remaining two set to open in 2025 and 2026.

IMAX has been operating in Turkey since 2000 and currently has eight locations in the country, and this new deal with CineNOVA represents a 50% increase in IMAX’s presence there. Three of the country’s top five highest grossing titles for IMAX have been released since the end of 2022. Oppenheimer is top of the list as the country’s highest-grossing IMAX release ever, followed by Avatar: The Way of Water and Dune: Part Two. The country is also among the Top 25 highest grossing markets for IMAX in 2024, and one of the Top 10 highest-grossing European markets for IMAX in 2024. The four new CineNOVA locations in Turkey will be equipped with IMAX with Laser, IMAX’s most advanced experience.

“At CineNOVA, our mission has always been to provide our audience with the service level and quality that cinema truly deserves,” said A. Hakan Askar, the chief executive officer of CineNOVA. “With the experience accumulated over the years by the CineNOVA team, we are dedicated to transforming the cinema landscape in Turkey once again. We are excited to contribute to the Turkish cinema industry with the best technology available, coupled with the best operations management possible – this partnership with IMAX exemplifies our dedication to providing our patrons with unforgettable cinematic experiences.”

“Turkey is exemplary of the growth opportunities at hand for IMAX around the world; it is a market with a passionate moviegoing audience where IMAX is breaking box office records with significant room to grow our footprint,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “We’re excited to join forces with CineNOVA, a new and ambitious player bringing fresh energy to the Turkish exhibition landscape, to offer IMAX with Laser to the country for the first time.”