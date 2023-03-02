IMAX and Cineplexx Sign Agreement for New Locations in Austria and Kosovo

Courtesy of IMAX

Cineplexx and IMAX have announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership, with an agreement for three new IMAX with Laser systems in Europe. Cineplexx will deploy the new systems in Austria, as well as Kosovo, marking the first IMAX system in the country.

Cineplexx currently operates eight IMAX locations across Austria, Serbia and Greece, with one additional location in the backlog prior to the agreement announced today. Austria, Serbia and Greece are three of 48 countries worldwide where Avatar: The Way of Water stands as the highest grossing IMAX release ever. Europe is among IMAX’s key markets for network growth, with countries across the continent, including France and Germany, earmarked for expansion in 2023.

“This agreement underscores that Europe remains ripe with growth potential for IMAX, as we look to expand in successful markets like Austria and into new, untapped countries such as Kosovo,” said Rich Gelfond, the chief executive officer of IMAX. “We’re excited to continue our long and successful partnership with Cineplexx – who understand the value of IMAX and continued to sign new deals with us even through the pandemic – to bring their audiences the full premium IMAX Experience.”

“We’re excited to provide the ultimate cinema experience to our young and loyal customers in Prishtina, Kosovo. This deal clearly shows that new economies are rising and that people want the best experiences in culture and entertainment. It also highlights the trust that our partners at IMAX have in us by developing in new territories, and we look forward to strengthening our successful cinema chain in our home market of Austria as well,” said Christian Langhammer and Christof Papousek, the managing owners of Cineplexx.