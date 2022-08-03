IMAX and Cineworld Expand Partnership with Additional IMAX Locations

Image courtesy: IMAX Corporation

Cineworld and IMAX Corporation have announced an expansion of their plans to upgrade or open IMAX locations across Cineworld’s worldwide footprint by 2026. Under the new agreement, an additional five IMAX with Laser systems will be added across the UK and Europe, bringing the total number of upgrades and new installations to 52. Cineworld Leicester Square in London, Regal Irvine Spectrum in California, and Regal UA Sheepshead Bay in New York City will all feature IMAX with Laser. In a partnership spanning nearly twenty-five years, Cineworld currently operates the most IMAX locations in Europe.



“Cineworld has always been visionary and unyielding in its drive to offer the best possible moviegoing experience, and this agreement signals the company’s desire to serve its fans into the future and meet the growing consumer demand for IMAX around the world,” said Rich Gelfond, chief executive officer of IMAX. “Mooky, Renana and their teams continue to be excellent partners to us at IMAX and we look forward to further building on our many years of success together.”



“The ongoing, outstanding success of the blockbuster movies in IMAX proves the importance customers give to high quality, and this only got stronger after COVID,” said Mooky Greidinger, chief executive officer of Cineworld. “Our partnership with IMAX goes back many years, since the days of the 70mm, through Digital and now Laser. We believe that IMAX’s commitment to being the best quality in the world for the moviegoer is second to none and we are proud to continue and offer our customer the IMAX experience in more and more locations around the world.”