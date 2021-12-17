IMAX Signs Deal with Broadway Megaaplex to Bring First IMAX Location to Coimbatore, India

Image courtesy: IMAX Corporation

IMAX Corporation and Broadway Megaaplex announced tHURSDAY that they have signed an agreement to develop a new IMAX theatre in Coimbatore, India, at Broadway’s newly planned megaplex site.

Scheduled to open in the spring of 2022, the deal will bring the first IMAX theatre ever to the city and marks the first agreement between the global entertainment technology company and the regional megaplex chain.

The new theatre will feature IMAX with Laser technology, a 4k laser projection system and 12-channel sound system exclusive to IMAX theatres. IMAX with Laser is immersive by design, developed from the ground-up to deliver lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else.

Films shown in the new IMAX theatre will also be optimized through IMAX’s propriety Digital Media Re-Mastering, or “DMR,” process – enhancing the image frame-by-frame specifically for IMAX screens, with direct input from filmmakers.

“We’re excited to sign our first deal with Broadway Megaaplex, a regional multiplex chain in southern India, which will bring IMAX to a new preeminent megaplex location and expand our footprint in India beyond just the largest cities,” IMAX Chief Sales Officer Giovanni Dolci said. “As theatres reopen worldwide, IMAX’s popularity is growing with moviegoers and filmmakers across Hollywood and local titles. We’re excited to continue meeting that demand in India backed by a strong Bollywood lineup.”

“Our partnership with IMAX is in line with our vision to offer entertainment with the best available technology and we hope that with this association we are able to bring a world class offering for our loyal customers in Coimbatore,” said Broadway Megaaplex. “We will continue to work closely with the team at IMAX to strengthen our partnership in the years to come.”