IMAX Names Jennifer Horsley Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Courtesy of IMAX

IMAX has named Jennifer Horsley Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for IMAX. In her role, Horsley will oversee the worldwide investor relations strategy and serve as its leader with the investment community. She joins IMAX from adtech firm Taboola, where she was part of the core executive team that took the company public in June 2021. Horsley has more than twenty years of experience across investor relations, financial management, strategic planning, and communications. Prior to Taboola, Horsley spent the first two decades of her career at the Xerox Corporation, where she ultimately held the role of Vice President of Investor Relations. Horsley will report directly to IMAX Chief Financial Officer Natasha Fernandes and be based in the New York office.



“Jennifer has excellent experience in helping guide technology companies at critical points in their evolution; she is a strategic thinker and effective communicator with a track record of building strong, lasting investor relationships,” said Fernandes. “Her leadership will be invaluable to IMAX as we continue to build on the strength of our unique model, capitalize on a remarkable multi-year blockbuster slate, and expand our global platform through new growth opportunities.”



“I am excited to join IMAX, one of the most innovative global entertainment technology companies, and to work with Rich, Natasha and the team in communicating our compelling investment proposition,” said Horsley. “IMAX is uniquely positioned at the nexus of top creators and consumers and differentiated through its proprietary technology platform, global reach and asset-lite business model. I cannot wait to share that story and the power of the IMAX Experience.”