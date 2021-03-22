IMAX to Extend Run of Tenet in NYC and LA After 30+ Sold Out Shows Last Weekend

PRESS RELEASE —

IMAX announced Monday that it will extend its run of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet through Tuesday, March 30.

The science fiction title originally opened nationwide in August 2020, though the two most populous cities in the U.S. — New York City and Los Angeles — kept their cinemas closed at the time as a COVID-19 precaution. The two cities both re-opened their cinemas earlier this month, capped at 25 percent capacity.

Tenet opened in IMAX on four NYC screens on Friday, March 12 and eight LA screens on Friday, March 19. An IMAX press cited NYC’s AMC Lincoln Square and LA’s AMC Universal City as two of of the top-performing locations last weekend, as part of the film’s $55 thousand IMAX earnings that frame.

Currently nominated for two Academy Awards for Visual Effects and Production Design, the film has now earned $42.2 million from IMAX globally, as part of a $362.6 million global total so far.