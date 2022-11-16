IMAX to Debut the 2022 Game Awards Live in Theaters on December 8th

Courtesy of IMAX

IMAX and The Game Awards are celebrating gaming’s biggest night on December 8th, where gamers across the US and Canada, as well as in select cities around the world, can take part in The Game Awards: The IMAX Live Experience. The Game Awards will showcase the best of video games, new game announcements, world premieres of upcoming game and film footage, surprise appearances, musical performances, and more. For the first time ever, IMAX audiences across 40 locations can experience the event streaming Live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. Included in the event is an extended gameplay preview of EA Games’ Dead Space, a remake of the sci-fi classic survival horror game, completely rebuilt from the ground up for current generation consoles and PC. Dead Space raises the level of horror and immersion through its visuals, audio, and controls powered by the Frostbite game engine. Tickets for the exclusive IMAX Live experience are on sale now. To learn more, visit: imax.com/gameawards