IMAX and Vista Group Named 2022 Champions of UNIC Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme

Image Courtesy of UNIC

European cinema trade groupe UNIC (International Union of Cinemas announced Monday that IMAX Corporation and Vista Group will be the principal sponsors of its Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme.

Now in its fifth year after launching in 2017, the 12-month program offers workshops, mentors, and networking opportunities for women working in the cinema exhibition industry. IMAX’s Director of Theatre Development for EMEA (Europe + Middle East + Africa) Alessandra Pavan Bernacchi and Vista Group subsidiary Movio’s Chief Client Officer Sarah Lewthwaite are both alumni.

More information is available here. Potential mentors and mentees alike can apply for the 2022-23 edition through March 30 by emailing Diana Stratan at dstratan@unic-cinemas.org.

“We are delighted to welcome IMAX and Vista Group as ‘Champions of UNIC Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme.’ They share UNIC’s ambition to see more inclusion and diversity in the industry,” UNIC CEO Laura Houlgatte said in a press release. “This partnership will take the programme to the next level as we empower more female professionals to achieve leadership roles and realize their full potential.”

“We need a broader and more diverse group of people working at all levels across our industry, full stop. That’s why programs like Women’s Cinema Leadership are so critical to the future of cinema, both for those behind the camera, for executives in the business, and for audiences around the world who expect and deserve to experience unique stories from all creators,” IMAX Entertainment President Megan Colligan said.

“Having experienced first-hand the positive impact that the UNIC Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme has, I couldn’t be prouder for Vista Group to sponsor this next edition,” Lewthwaite added. “While diversity of content can help drive box-office results, we believe that it’s greater diversity in our boardrooms that will create long-lasting success for our industry.”