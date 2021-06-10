In the Heights Announces Integration with TheaterEars App for Spanish-Language Moviegoers

TheaterEars – the free, ad-based mobile app that lets moviegoers access a Spanish-language soundtrack on their phones – has announced that Warner Bros.’ highly-anticipated adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights will be available on the app nationwide when it arrives in theaters this Friday.

“In The Heights represents the beauty of inclusivity and diversity,” said Miranda, the global ambassador for theater ears, in a statement. “Language shouldn’t be a barrier for audiences to enjoy this story. My Abuela Claudia would have been able to benefit from TheaterEars whenever we went to the movies. It did not exist then but it does now. TheaterEars is important to me, the Latinx community, and this movie.”

TheaterEars uses each phone’s microphone to identify and sync the film with its official Spanish audio track, allowing viewers to listen through a pair of headphones as their screen dims. The app additionally offers bonus content, including tagged trailers in Spanish, movie reviews and exclusive interviews and celebrity promos.

“Hands down, In the Heights is a cultural moment for the Latinx community,” added Dan Mangru, CEO of TheaterEars. “Being connected to this movie and working with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Warner Bros. has been an immense honor. In The Heights deserves to be seen by everyone regardless of language or venue, which is why it was vital to make this movie available in Spanish both in movie theaters and at home.”

“TheaterEars has been a trusted partner, helping us expand the reach of our movies to Spanish-speaking moviegoers,” added Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution for Warner Bros. “We are proud to team up with TheaterEars and Lin-Manuel Miranda to bring In the Heights to an even broader audience.”

To reach Spanish-speaking audiences for the film, Miranda recorded a video which can be viewed below.

Lauched in 2017, TheaterEars currently boasts over half a million registered users and has released over 100 major studio films on the app. For more information, visit TheaterEars.com.