Independence Cinema Alliance Voices Support for Paramount’s 45-Day Window

The Independent Cinema Alliance, a trade group representing independent cinemas in the North American market, has voiced its support for Paramount’s recent changes to its handling of the theatrical exclusivity window.

The Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) supports Paramount Pictures and its commitment to a 45-day theatrical window for movies, including the upcoming A Quiet Place 2 and Mission: Impossible 7. Paramount’s commitment to a theatrical experience will allow independent cinemas large and small the opportunity to showcase blockbuster films to communities around the United States, while keeping their guests safe with expert-backed industry health and safety protocols.

“Paramount has chosen to ‘accept the mission’ to help movie theaters recover and thrive,” said Byron Berkley, ICA president, in a written statement referencing the studio’s Mission: Impossible franchise. “This has been the most challenging period in the history of our great industry for both movie theater owners and our studio partners. Paramount knows a theatrically driven business model is vital to the success of the creative community, studios, and movie theater owners.”