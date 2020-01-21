Independent Cinema Alliance Partners with Eclair

(Dallas, TX/New York, NY – January 15, 2020) The Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) and the Cinema Buying Alliance (CBA) are excited to announce a partnership with Eclair USA to include Eclair’s innovative DCP delivery platform EclairPlay in ICA’s portfolio of discounted product offerings for its exhibitor membership. Current Eclair contracted exhibitors that join ICA will also receive a discounted membership. “The partnership with Eclair is our first step in bringing a valuable specialized content program to our members,” said Rob Del Moro, Managing Director of the CBA. “Eclair is a leader in the industry that is already serving numerous independents worldwide.”

The CBA is an entity wholly owned and managed by ICA. Our mission is to make ICA members more profitable by giving them access to benefits and purchasing power that would not otherwise be available to them. As the nation’s only group buying program for exhibitors, CBA plays a vital role in leveling the playing field and building a competitive position for local and regional cinemas.

“We’re excited to be teaming with ICA and CBA to help bring our digital platform to a wider reach of cinema operators looking for an advanced and economical way to access content,” said Chris Sharp, General Manager of Eclair USA. “Like the ICA, Eclair considers the independent exhibitor our core customer, and we look forward to working with the ICA and CBA to bring new efficiencies to support those cinemas.”

Developed specifically with independent exhibitors in mind, EclairPlay provides cinemas access to a wide range of first-run specialized film and event cinema product from a growing list of distributors, with DCPs available for secure download from its easy-to-use website. The platform gives exhibitors a cost-efficient solution to order and receive both trailers and features, and an electronic delivery option for independent and specialty titles unavailable by satellite or other digital means.