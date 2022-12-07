INOX Upgrades to GDC SR-1000 IMB

Alok Tandon, CEO of INOX and Dr. Man Nang Chong founder, chairman, and CEO of GDC. Courtesy of INOX

INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX) announced today that it has signed an agreement with GDC Technology Limited (GDC) to upgrade its projection and sound systems to the latest digital cinema media server and audio technology. Per the agreement, INOX will upgrade to GDC’s SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block (IMB) and also install GDC’s Enterprise Series Storage, a dedicated storage playback system designed for an IMB to manage movie content. INOX’s media server and sound upgrade strategy involves the replacement of legacy media servers with the GDC SR-1000 IMB at existing sites and for upcoming construction projects in India. INOX will also deploy the optional built-in cinema audio processor, an embedded processing engine with the capability to provide 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound. The SR-1000 IMB, GDC’s 6th generation server, allows INOX to bring together its media servers and sound processors.

“We have always assigned topmost priority to technology and believed that it plays an extremely critical role in defining the cinema experience. This belief makes us innovate and curate solutions, which are not just efficient, but are also the best. The performance of GDC’s media server, especially with the quality of the sound provided by the new audio feature, is extremely impressive, and would enhance movie watching experience,” said Alok Tandon, the chief executive officer of INOX. “Besides the quality and affordability of the server, the reputation of GDC’s local service teams across the country was a decisive factor in our decision,” adds Alok.

“Our SR Series media server technology provides INOX with not only a reliability unparalleled in the cinema industry, but also the top quality of a built-in cinema audio processor which greatly enhances the patron’s listening experience,” said Dr. Man Nang Chong, the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of GDC Technology. “We value our partnership with INOX and look forward to working together to spread their passion to deliver moments which will be treasured by INOX’s patrons across India.”