INSIDE OUT 2 Becomes Top-Grossing Animated Film Worldwide

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Already the most successful worldwide theatrical release of 2024, Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, with $1.462 billion to date at the global box office. In addition to surpassing Disney’s Frozen 2 (2019) on the animated chart, the film has also moved into the #13 spot in the all-time industry global box office rankings.

Now in its 6th week of release, the film also crossed $600 million at the domestic box office yesterday and has remained in the top 3 titles throughout its run. Inside Out 2 has brought in $861 million internationally and is set to open in its final market, Japan, next week.

Other box office records and milestones include:

Fastest animated film to $1 billion globally (19 days)

Highest-grossing movie of 2024 to date, and the only one to cross $1 billion

Biggest global animation opening of all time ($292 million) and second-biggest domestic animation opening ($154 million)

The highest-grossing film in industry history in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Uruguay

With the blockbuster success of Inside Out 2, Disney holds 4 of the top 5 and 9 of the top 12 highest-grossing animated films in history.