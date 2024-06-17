INSIDE OUT 2 Emotes at Regal with Second-Highest Opening Weekend for an Animated Movie

Courtesy of Regal

Inside Out 2 has secured the second highest weekend box office total for an animated movie in Regal’s history. Additionally, Regal’s premium screens had a record setting performance for an animated title with more people than ever choosing to see an animated film in IMAX, 4DX, and RPX formats. The movie has also seen a high amount of return visits with thousands of fans purchasing tickets to see the movie in multiple premium formats.

Regal moviegoers can also express their feelings by purchasing the exclusive Anger popcorn bucket at theaters nationwide. The collectible container will have an unfilled price of $20 or a price of $25 with a medium popcorn. Guests of the free loyalty program, Regal Crown Club, can also revisit all their emotions with special $5 tickets for all members with Regal Value Days every Tuesday. Regal is also inviting families to climb aboard the Summer Movie Express to enjoy a selection of family movies every week, all summer long. During the festival, over 400 Regal theaters will offer two PG movies every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 11:00 for $1.

“Congratulations to our partners at Disney and Pixar as Inside Out 2 completely exceeded expectations bringing joy and every other emotion back to the big screen at Regal,” said John Curry, the senior vice president of commercial at Regal. “Seeing this movie in a theater, surrounded by a community of fans experiencing the same emotions, and in this case all emotions, truly is the best way to watch a movie. And summer is only just beginning with a full slate of blockbuster films on the horizon including A Quiet Place: Day One, Despicable Me 4, Twisters, Deadpool & Wolverine, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Venom: The Last Dance to name just a few.”