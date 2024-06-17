INSIDE OUT 2 Smashes Record as Fandango’s Biggest Opening Weekend Ticket Seller of 2024

Fandango announced that Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has smashed the 2024 Fandango record, becoming the biggest opening weekend ticket seller of the year so far. The film was also previously voted one of the most anticipated films of the year in Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey of over 8,000 moviegoers.

“It’s exhilarating to see Inside Out 2 smash Fandango’s opening weekend ticket seller record for 2024,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “As families unite for Father’s Day festivities over the weekend, Inside Out 2 is clearly bringing joy to many families, offering an unforgettable experience at the theater.”