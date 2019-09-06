It Chapter Two Starts w/ $16.5M Overseas Thursday

Friday Update: Warner Bros. / New Line’s horror sequel It Chapter Two opened to $16.5M from 48 overseas markets on Thursday, potentially signaling one of the biggest horror movie opening weekends ever.
With 27 more markets still to debut on Friday — including the U.K., Mexico, and Spain — the sequel hopes to potentially break the record-breaking opening numbers set by its 2017 predecessor for the horror genre.
Yesterday, the sequel set new records for biggest opening day for a horror film in several markets, including Russia with $2.1M and Italy with $1.6M. It also started on Thursday with $1.1M in Germany.
Warner Bros. / New Line has staked out September for several other horror releases in recent years.
Two years ago was the original film It, which began with $66.3M overseas. Along with $123.4M domestic, that made for a $189.7M global opening. That’s the #87 highest global opening of all time, unadjusted for inflation.
Last year was The Nun, which started with $79.3M overseas (actually higher than the original It did). Along with $53.8M domestic, that made for a $133.1M global opening. That’s the #129 highest global opening of all time, unadjusted for inflation.
This page will be updated throughout the weekend as more box office numbers come in for It Chapter Two.
