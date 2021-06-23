Alamo Drafthouse’s Jaws on the Water Screening Series Returns on July 3

Photo Credit: Heather Kennedy

Alamo Drafthouse’s popular Jaws on the Water screening event is returning from the depths.

The popular series, which has viewers floating in inner tubes on Austin’s Lake Travis while watching the Steven Spielberg classic, is back for multiple screenings starting July 3 after being put on hiatus last summer during the pandemic. Screenings are also slated to take place on July 10 and July 17.

Alamo Drafthouse is partnering with High Beam Events and Action Pack Entertainment for the series, which takes place at Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark. As viewers take in the 1975 horror blockbuster, scuba divers are employed to tug on the toes of water bound audience members.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, organizers were unable to create new collectible inner tubes for the audience to float in, so customers are encouraged to bring their own inner tubes or other inflatable floating devices to watch the film. Capacity is also more limited than in prior years to allow for social distancing.

Doors to Volente Beach’s water park will open at 5:00 p.m. to allow customers to partake in the attractions before the movie begins at sundown.

Tickets for Jaws on the Water are on sale now.