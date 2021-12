Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth to Receive Free One-Day IMAX Preview Screenings at Select IMAX Locations Around the World

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand (L-R) Photo by: Alison Cohen Rosa

Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth will be screening in advance, at no cost to audiences, at select IMAX locations around the world in a special one-day event on December 5. Audiences will be admitted to these screenings on a first come, first served basis in a dozen countries across the North America, Latin America, and European markets. The exclusive engagement will be followed by a special livestream Q&A with director Joel Coen and star Frances McDormand.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is scheduled to open for general audiences in North America on December 25 under a 20-day exclusivity window for cinemas. It will be available at the home for Apple TV Plus subscribers beginning January 14, 2021. The film premiered to critical acclaim this September at the New York Film Festival.

Showtimes and participating locations for the one-day preview event are available at www.shakespeareatthecinema.com and are listed below:

NORTH AMERICA

BOSTON, MA BOSTON COMMON 19 + IMAX 4:00PM EST BURBANK, CA BURBANK 16 + IMAX 1:00PM PST WASHINGTON, DC GEORGETOWN 14 + IMAX 4:00PM EST NEW YORK, NY LINCOLN SQUARE 13 + IMAX 4:00PM EST NEW YORK, NY EMPIRE 25 + IMAX 4:00PM EST SAN FRANCISCO, CA METREON 16 + IMAX 1:00PM PST DALLAS, TX NORTHPARK 15 + IMAX 3:00PM CST EDINA, MN SOUTHDALE CENTER 16 + IMAX 3:00PM CST EMERYVILLE, CA BAY STREET 16 + IMAX 1:00PM PST AUSTIN, TX BARTON CREEK 14 + IMAX 3:00PM CST WESTMINSTER, CO WESTMINSTER PROMENADE 24 + IMAX 2:00PM MST SAN DIEGO, CA MISSION VALLEY 20 + IMAX 1:00PM PST BELLEVUE, WA LINCOLN SQUARE CINEMA 16 + IMAX 1:00PM PST IRVINE, CA IRVINE SPECTRUM AND IMAX 1:00PM PST SEATTLE, WA THORNTON PLACE STADIUM 14 & IMAX 1:00PM PST ATLANTA, GA ATLANTIC STATION 16 AND IMAX THEATRE 4:00PM EST CHICAGO, IL CITY NORTH STADIUM 14 AND IMAX THEATRE 3:00PM CST NASHVILLE, TN OPRY MILLS STADIUM 20 + IMAX 3:00PM CST PORTLAND, OR BRIDGEPORT 17 + IMAX 1:00PM PST SAN ANTONIO, TX SANTIKOS PALLADIUM 19 IMAX 3:00PM CST HOLLYWOOD, CA TCL CHINESE THEATRE + IMAX 1:00PM PST TORONTO, ON, CANADA SCOTIABANK THEATRE TORONTO 4:00PM EST

GLOBAL