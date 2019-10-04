Joker Draws October Record $13.3M Thursday Night Domestic Start, Plus $24.6M Overseas Launch

Friday Report: Warner Bros., DC, and Todd Phillips’ Joker kicked off the weekend in strong fashion with an estimated $13.3 million from shows beginning at 4pm on Thursday. That sets a new all-time October record, besting last year’s Venom — which earned $10 million from shows beginning at 5pm.

Joker‘s start also registered just behind the $13.5 million Thursday night earned by It two years ago, which stands as the R-rated record, while topping It: Chapter Two ($10.5 million) and Logan ($9.5 million) by significant margins.

It should be noted, however, that weekend projections remain in flux given the early start time and initial fan rush expected for Joker.

Internationally, Joker took in $19 million including previews ($18.7 million without), bringing the running overseas cume to $24.6 million in 47 markets.

The studio’s overseas notes:

Top Thursday Openers : Russia dominated with an incredible 82% share of the Top 5 films, grossing RUB 120m ($1.8m) on 1,907 screens, coming in above nearly all the comps and claiming the 2nd biggest opening day for WB in 2019 (behind IT CHAPTER TWO). With a 60% share of the Top 5 films in the market, Australia generated an estimated A$2.3m ($1.5m) on 556 screens, ranking ahead of nearly all comps. Italy debuted to an outstanding €1.1m ($1.2m) on 788 screens, ranking a clear #1 with a 79% share of the Top 5 Films and tracking ahead of all comps, with the exception of IT CHAPTER TWO. These results are also the 3rd highest opening day for a WB film in 2019. Brazil opened to an estimated R$ 4.3m ($1.0m) on 1,606 screens, with 85% share of the Top 5 Films and ranking as the biggest opening day for a WB Film in 2019. Including previews, the cume to date is R$ 6.4m ($1.5m). UAE produced an estimated AED 3.3m ($896k) on 85 screens, boasting as the 2nd biggest opening day ever for a WB film (behind BATMAN V SUPERMAN). Taiwan took in an estimated NT$ 17m ($582k) on 221 screens, taking the top spot with 78% share of the Top 5 Films. This ranks as the biggest opening day for a WB film in 2019. Peru opened to an estimated PEN 1.9m ($563k) on 308 screens, ranking #1 with 88% share of the Top 5 Films and coming in as the biggest opening day for a WB film in 2019. Continuing Markets: Korea: Won 5.2b ($4.3m), ranking #1 with 52% share of the Top 5 Films. The running cume is now Won 7.9b ($6.6m). Indonesia: IDR 11.3b ($791k), continuing to dominate with a staggering 98% share of the Top 5 Films. The current cume is now IDR 23.4b ($1.6m). India: INR 41.1m ($582k), ranking as the top U.S. film in the market and taking the cume to INR 104.6m ($1.5m). We open in an additional 26 markets today, which will take our release to 73 total markets, including the UK, Spain and Mexico.

More updates throughout the weekend.