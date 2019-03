Friday Report: Universal announced this morning that Us began its domestic run with a $7.4 million haul from shows beginning at 7pm in 3,150 locations last night, setting the stage for an excellent weekend ahead.

The strongly reviewed thriller’s jumping-off point registers:

100 percent ahead of Glass ($3.7 million)

4 percent behind Halloween ($7.7 million)

37 percent ahead of The Nun ($5.4 million)

72 percent ahead of A Quiet Place ($4.3 million)

311 percent ahead of Get Out ($1.8 million)

With this kind of entry into the regular weekend, Us looks poised to deliver an opening on the bullish end of expectations — and potentially even higher.

As noted in our weekend forecast, though, there is some expectation that Peele’s fanbase and goodwill from Get Out could create minor front-loading within its pre-Saturday earnings.

Follow Boxoffice for more updates throughout the weekend.