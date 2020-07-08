Jumanji: The Next Level Crosses $800 Million Worldwide

With movie theaters continuing to reopen in countries throughout the world, Jumanji: The Next Level has reached a box office milestone more than seven months after its initial release.

The Sony threequel crossed $800 million worldwide on Tuesday (July 7), with a total of $800.045 million. $319.194 million of that tally came from North America, while $480.851 was derived from overseas markets.

Jumanji: The Next Level opened in 18 markets over the weekend of December 6, 2019, bringing in $52.84 million. It debuted in North America and 34 additional markets the following weekend, when it brought in $213 million, including $59.25 million in the U.S. and Canada. The latter amount broke two December records: biggest Sony opening weekend and biggest opening weekend for a comedy.

The third installment in the Jumanji series (not including the 2005 standalone spin-off Zathura: A Space Adventure), The Next Level was a direct sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which introduced stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black in their respective roles. That film grossed a total of $404.54 million in North America and $557.56 million overseas, for a worldwide tally of $962.1 million.