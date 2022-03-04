Trafalgar Releasing Distributing K-Pop Concert Documentary Seventeen Power of Love: The Movie in Cinemas on April 20, 23

Image Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

K-pop group Seventeen will appear in their debut film, concert documentary Seventeen Power of Love: The Movie, exclusively in cinemas on Wednesday, April 20 and Saturday, April 23 from Trafalgar Releasing.

Directed by OH Yoon-dong, the film will combine concert clips with interviews and other documentary footage. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 17 at SVTPowerOfLoveTheMovie.com.

Where available, the film will also be released in premium formats, such as 4DX with multi-sensory seats and ScreenX with three screens including two on each side wall.

Seventeen is comprised of 13 members: Dino, DK, Hoshi, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Mingyu, S.Coups, Seungkwan, The 8, Vernon, Wonwoo, and Woozi.

The group has notched a chart-topping hit and four additional top-10 hits on the Billboard K-Pop 100: Home reached #1, Oh My! and Good to Me both reached #2, Getting Closer reached #3, and Fear reached #6.

The group charted two top-20 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart last year: Your Choice reached #15 in July and Attacca reached #13 in November.

“We’re excited to be collaborating once again with our partners at CJ 4DPLEX to bring K-pop sensations SEVENTEEN to the big screen,” Trafalgar Releasing’s CEO Marc Allenby said in a press release. “The group’s escalating success across the globe has been fascinating to see, and we look forward to bringing their first feature film to audiences worldwide, including screenings using CJ’s special formats ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen.”