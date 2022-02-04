Kanye West Netflix Documentary jeen-yuhs to Play in Cinemas Nationwide for One Night Only on Thursday, February 10

Ahead of its streaming premiere, the first part of Netflix’s documentary trilogy jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy about controversial rapper and mogul Kanye West will play in cinemas for one night only.

Part 1 will screen on Thursday, February 10 in 1,100+ theaters, ahead of its debut on Netflix streaming Wednesday, February 16. Iconic Events Releasing is handling theatrical distribution.

The film, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last month, is directed by the duo of Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, known profesionally as Coodie & Chike. The pair directed two of West’s music videos: Through the Wire and Jesus Walks.

“As filmmakers, it’s a blessing to have our work presented on the big screen,” Coodie & Chike said in a press release. “We are grateful to the teams at Iconic Events, Time Studios, and Netflix for working with us to share jeen-yuhs in theaters.”

