KDKinotec Licenses Arts Alliance Media’s Screenwriter Theater Management System for 8 Outdoor Venues in the U.K.

Images Courtesy of Arts Alliance Media/KDKinotec

Digital cinema software and support services company Arts Alliance Media (AAM) has licensed its Screenwriter Theatre Management System (TMS) to KDKinotec, a U.K.-based reseller and service provider specializing in independent and outdoor cinemas. KDKinotec will implement the automated content management system at six Nightflix and two Strawberry Moon venues, which will become the first outdoor theaters in the U.K. to use it. Screenwriter TMS will also power the independent Castle Cinema in East London.

“We’re thrilled to be installing Screenwriter at each of the sites we service, and to ensure they become the first outdoor venues in the UK to do so,” said Dave Jones, co-founder and lead engineer at KDKinotec, in a statement. “We’ve used Screenwriter for many years now and its simple interface, integration with new technologies, and compatibility with projection equipment means it has remained our TMS of choice.”

Screenwriter is used at over 45,000 screens worldwide. The system schedules features, trailers and advertisements, monitors screens and controls playback, providing comprehensive content management from one central hub.

Jennifer Morgan, sales director for EMEA at AAM, added, “I’m delighted that KDKinotec have chosen AAM as their software partner. To attract the first UK outdoor theatres onto Screenwriter as we extend our reach with local independents truly signifies both the strength and dynamism of our TMS, and our eagerness to ensure solutions are compatible with all forms of theatre. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with KDKinotec.”