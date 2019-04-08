Kinepolis and CJ 4DPLEX Sign ScreenX Expansion Deal

Kinepolis has signed a deal with CJ 4DPLEX to open their panoramic ScreenX theaters starting this year.

“We are very pleased today to be signing a new deal to expand ScreenX to six new theaters with our partner Kinepolis,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We are incredibly happy to be working with such a great new partner in revolutionizing the cinematic landscape and we look forward to developing a long-lasting partnership with them in the years to come.”

“We have always taken pride in our partnerships and this opportunity with CJ 4DPLEX will strengthen our pursuit of ‘the ultimate movie experience’ with the addition of six ScreenX auditoriums in our theaters,” said Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis. “We are excited to bring next-level moviegoing experiences for our customers and together with CJ 4DPLEX we will continue to break boundaries in delivering these experiences.”